The Porsche 911 Book - Compact Edition

Author / Photograper: Rene Staud, Flexicover Edition, ISBN: 9783961710409 - 2017 Edition of 2014 classic

The Porsche 911 bestseller is now available in a tiny handy flexi-cover format and at an unbeatable price.

The introduction of the Porsche 901 in 1963 marked a milestone in automotive history.

Although the name later had to be changed because Peugeot had patented having a 0 in the middle of car model numbers, the 911 didn t let anything stand in the way of its becoming an iconic sports car. This success story spans all the way from the 901 and the Carrera RS 2.7 (which with its characteristic rear spoiler the so-called ducktail was the fastest production car of its time) right up to the current generation of the 991.

The famous automotive photographer René Staud, whose The Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Book has also been published by teNeues, showcases the most important models all in his typically radiant and distinctive style.