The Porsche Book - Small Format

The Porsche Book - Small Format (9783832733872)

  The Porsche Book - Small Format (9783832733872)
TeNeuves
9783832733872
New
2.60 KGS
Author/Photographer: Frank M. Orel, Hrdbound, 304 Pages, ISBN: 9783832733872 *Smaller Format book in English published in July 2016

This turbo-charged book, now available in a beautifully produced, small format edition, is an exciting thrill ride for all lovers of the Porsche experience.

As you browse, you embark on a nostalgic, image-packed journey through the annals of high-performance motor engineering and design. The book's dynamic layout and design capture every element of these ultimate rides--power, freedom and speed.

Captivated from the first glance, you will keep coming back for more! After a while, the book becomes like your own personal road movie as the sights and sounds come to life.

Revel in innovative images of all the most famous Porsches--shot in glamorous locales across the globe.

