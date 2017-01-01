  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

The Rallying Imprezas

The Rallying Imprezas

Hover over image to zoom

  • The Rallying Imprezas
Haynes
US$69.26
Stock Code SKU:
9781844250936
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Current Stock:
1
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: David Williams, Hardbound, 144 Pages, H4093, ISBN: 9781844250936, First Published, November 2004

 Subaru Imprezas are among the most charismatic and successful rally cars ever made.

A unique partnership between the innovative Japanese car manufacturer adn the renowned British motorsport company Prodrive has transformed Subaru from an obscure producer or ungainly cars into a performance icon. Enthusiasts worldwide have been won over by the victorious Impreza rally cars, which have spawned a series of must-have road cars.

Top rally journalist David Williams analyses the Impreza magic - the cars, drivers, team culture and results.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the The Rallying Imprezas to your wish list.