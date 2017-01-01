The Rallying Imprezas

Author: David Williams, Hardbound, 144 Pages, H4093, ISBN: 9781844250936, First Published, November 2004



Subaru Imprezas are among the most charismatic and successful rally cars ever made.

A unique partnership between the innovative Japanese car manufacturer adn the renowned British motorsport company Prodrive has transformed Subaru from an obscure producer or ungainly cars into a performance icon. Enthusiasts worldwide have been won over by the victorious Impreza rally cars, which have spawned a series of must-have road cars.

Top rally journalist David Williams analyses the Impreza magic - the cars, drivers, team culture and results.