The Red Triangle Catalogue: The Home Of Alvis Cars

Red Triangle the home of Alvis cars, Softbound, 100 Pages, CODE: TRTCATALOGUE - **very rare catalogue from Alvis**

Founded by the ex-employees, with the help and support of the Alvis Company, Red Triangle started business in June 1968 providing parts and service for the cars in everyday use at that time.

The Alvis Company passed everything to Red Triangle -the complete stock of parts, almost 22,000 Car Records, over 14,000 works drawings, correspondence files and data sheets - in fact everything to do with Alvis cars from 1920 to 1967.

From then on Red Triangle provided specialist support for Alvis owners and enthusiasts around the world.

Today, the business continues to grow, employing 17 skilled technicians carrying out all aspects of restoration and supplying genuine Alvis components from their stock of over 23,000 model fitments.

The last four decades have seen the Alvis tradition for quality and service carried forward by Red Triangle.

They are now recognised as the true home of Alvis cars and continue to provide support to Alvis enthusiasts worldwide.