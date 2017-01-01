The Rise & Fall Of Peter Brock The Motor Industry Crash That Shocked Australia

Author: Bill Tuckey, Softbound, 283 Pages, ISBN: 9780864361066, First Edition, 1987**VERY CONTROVERSIAL AND RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

On 20 February, 1987, Peter Brock took the final step that ended his relationship with Holden's — a racing and business partnership that had existed for 18 years.

Holden's favourite son was out in the cold. Afterwards Brock would claim Holden's was jealous, wanted his business, and had engineered the whole thing. It had nothing to do, he said, with a device called the Energy Polarizer.

But what was the real story? What did go on behind the scenes of both Holden's and the Holden Dealer Team operation?

Now one of Australia's most famous motoring journalists, Bill Tuckey, in a remarkable book, has written the full inside story. He has done it partly as the story of Brock's trusted long-time lieutenant, John Harvey, who was swept along in the corporate collapse, who tried his utmost to save his friend and colleague but who finally was beaten by the weight of events.