The Saab - Scania Story (English Edition)

Saab-Scania Editorial Board, Hardbound, 169 Pages, ISBN: 9789178860142 - 1987 Publication - **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

Contents

Chronicle General articles Product histories of events

1937 8 Saab-Scania and Swedish defense policy /0 Saab 17 1 6

1938-40 14 Arming for peace 12 Saab 18 1 7

1941-43 20 Daredevils of the skies — the test pilots 18 Saab 21 21

1944-46 28 Rally history 42 Saab 90 Scandia 2 6

1947-49 34 Combat aircraft systems and avionics 50 Saab 91 Safir 2 7

1950-52 40 The car in the postwar era 66 Saab 92 3 0

1953-55 46 Fifty years of aviation 70 Saab 29 'Turman' 3 6

1956-58 56 Scania-Vabis 84 Saab 32 Lansen 44

1959-61 64 Saab-Scania's unfinished 98 Saab 93 4 8

1962-63 68 Evolution of automaking 104 Saab 35 Draken 5 2

1964-66 76 Evolution of aircraft production 112 Saab 95 6 0

1967-68 82 Modern flight testing 124 Saab 96 6 1

1969-71 92 Cross-fertilization and innovation 126 Saab 105 7 7

1972-74 96 Marcus Wallenberg 132 Saab Sonett 7 4

1975-77 100 The Saab-Scania business philosophy 134 Saab 99 7 8

1978-79 110 Saab-Scania Combitech 136 Saab 37 Viggen 8

1980-81 118 Saab-Scania Enertech 140 Saab MFI-17 Safari/Supporter 9 4

1982-83 130 Saab-Scania in the world market 144 Saab 900 106

1984-85 142 From concept to reality 146 RBS15 Missile 11 6

1986 160 Scania Division today 154 Saab SF340 12 0

The future of motoring 158 Saab 9000 15 0

The future of aviation 166 JAS 39 Gripen 16 7

The full picture spreads in the book show:

pages 24-25: Saab 37 Viggen

pages 58-59: Series production of the Saab 35 Draken pages 108-109: Scania 92 truck, Scania K112 bus pages 148-149: Saab 9000