The Sporting Car Club's South Australian Motoring History - 10 Volume Set

INTRODUCTION

Since its foundation in 1934 the Sporting Car Club of South Australia has been actively interested in veteran cars, i.e. those made in the years up to and including 1918.

In publishing this book the Club has used as a basis the collection of old motoring photographs which it has built up over the years and is now making available for the enjoyment of the public. The loan of additional photographs by the South Australian Archives, historical societies and individuals is gratefully acknowledged.

Modern copying and printing processes allow almost miraculous results to be achieved in spite of old and faded prints, but your indulgence is asked for if some of the illustrations are not up to the same standard as the best ones.

The originals have varied from excellent .. the quality of the best prints made in the years covered by this book has never been surpassed .. to poor; from posed pictures taken with the best stand-mounted cameras of the day to 'snapshots' on roll film, home developed and printed; from prints which have been carefully preserved in albums to others which have been retrieved from store-rooms where they have provided sustenance for the generations of silverfish. In making our selection the interest of the subject has been the main consideration.

It is intended that this book will be the first of a series dealing with different aspects of the motoring history of South Australia.



