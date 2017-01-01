  Loading... Please wait...

The Story of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Motor Cars (1990)

The Story of Rolls-Royce & Bentley Motor Cars (1990) (B0120YR1XM)

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd
B0120YR1XM
Used
0.25 KGS
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd. - 1990, Softbound, 29 Pages, ASIN: B0120YR1XM - **EXCLUSIVE ROLLS-ROYCE PUBLICATION IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CHARLES FREDERICK  & STEWART ROLLS HENRY ROYCE

Charles Stewart Rolls and Frederick Henry Royce came from very different backgrounds, they had very different educations and, until shortly before they met, their careers were going in very different directions. Yet in 1904, they joined forces to build and sell motor cars.

And, just two years later, the partnership had produced the Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost: a car acclaimed as the best in the world.

This is the story of those two remarkable men, of the cars they and their successors built and of the range of Rolls-Royce and Bentley motor cars today.

