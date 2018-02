Author: Michael Driver, ISBN: 9780956959102, Published in 2011, Hardcover

The Toy Jaguar Book explores the world of Jaguar cars Throughout the world. The XK120, the E Type, the XJ6 and Many, many more Toys of the famous jaguar cars are illustrated, All shapes and sizes are included and range from tiny plastic Jaguars to large scale accurate models. The book contains over 2000 photographs in full colour.