  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849740)

Hover over image to zoom

  • The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849740)
  • The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849740)
  • The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) (9781845849740)
Veloce Publishing
US$57.75
Stock Code SKU:
9781845849740
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.85 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Harry Woolridge, Softbound, 143 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849740 - May 2016 Veloce reprint -

- Contents -
Introduction • Chapter 1 A brief history of Triumph • Chapter 2 The Triumph Trophy Chapter 3 Technical development • Chapter 4 1961-1974 unit construction 490cc

Appendix (including colour charts, build totals, works registered Trophy models, Trophy show models) • Index

... whatever you need to know about the Trophy models and their unit construction derivatives will be found within the pages of this book ... I cannot recommend this book too highly. It fills a much needed gap in the documentation of Triumph's extensive
model range, and has long been needed."

(Jeff Clew, Old Bike Mart)

"A comprehensive year-by-year publication on the model from 1949 to 1983, it's 140 pages of Veloce Publishing magic"

(Octane)

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series) to your wish list.