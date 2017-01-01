The Triumph Trophy Bible (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Harry Woolridge, Softbound, 143 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849740 - May 2016 Veloce reprint -

- Contents -

Introduction • Chapter 1 A brief history of Triumph • Chapter 2 The Triumph Trophy Chapter 3 Technical development • Chapter 4 1961-1974 unit construction 490cc

Appendix (including colour charts, build totals, works registered Trophy models, Trophy show models) • Index

... whatever you need to know about the Trophy models and their unit construction derivatives will be found within the pages of this book ... I cannot recommend this book too highly. It fills a much needed gap in the documentation of Triumph's extensive

model range, and has long been needed."

(Jeff Clew, Old Bike Mart)

"A comprehensive year-by-year publication on the model from 1949 to 1983, it's 140 pages of Veloce Publishing magic"

(Octane)