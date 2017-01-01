  Loading... Please wait...

The Type II U-Boat - Super Drawings In 3D

The Type II U-Boat - Super Drawings In 3D (9788362878642

  The Type II U-Boat - Super Drawings In 3D
Author: Waldemar Goralski, Softbound, 76 Pages, ISBN: 9788362878642, First Published. April 2013

The Type II U-boat - The latest book in Super Drawings in 3D series presents a brief description of the German Type II coastal submarines along with their general characteristics.

Since "an image can speak a thousand words", the text is accompanied by 160 renderings which show the external appearance of all four sub-types including detalis such as various conning towers and armament variants as well as other fittings.

Blueprints of the four sub-types in 1:144 scale (general and isometric views) are included on a separate sheet.

This publication is an invaluable help to any modeller interested in building a replica of any of the Type II submarines.

