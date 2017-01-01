The Type VII U-Boat (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

Author: David Westwood, Hardbound, 95 Pages, ISBN: 9780851773148, First Edition, 1984**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This new series is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance.

All of these aspects are included in the 'Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings, both the conventional type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views, with fully descriptive keys.

Although elaborate drawings are extremely popular in aviation publications, this is the first attempt to document a ship in similar depth — literally down to the nuts and bolts.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship buffs, historians and modelmakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.