  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

The Type VII U-Boat (Anatomy of the Ship Series)

- The Type VII U-Boat (Anatomy of the Ship Series) (9780851773148

Hover over image to zoom

  • - The Type VII U-Boat (Anatomy of the Ship Series) (9780851773148
  • - The Type VII U-Boat (Anatomy of the Ship Series) (9780851773148
Conway Maritime Press Ltd
US$96.25
Stock Code SKU:
9780851773148
Condition:
Used
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched the same day from Sydney, Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: David Westwood, Hardbound, 95 Pages, ISBN: 9780851773148, First Edition, 1984**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

This new series is a radical departure from the usual monograph approach, which concentrates on either the ship's service history, its technical details or external appearance.

All of these aspects are included in the 'Anatomy of the Ship', but what makes the series unique is a complete set of superbly executed line drawings, both the conventional type of plan as well as explanatory perspective views, with fully descriptive keys.

Although elaborate drawings are extremely popular in aviation publications, this is the first attempt to document a ship in similar depth — literally down to the nuts and bolts.

These drawings are accurate, visually exciting and totally comprehensive, offering ship buffs, historians and modelmakers a novel insight into the technicalities of each ship type covered.

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the The Type VII U-Boat (Anatomy of the Ship Series) to your wish list.