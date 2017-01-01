  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

The U-Boat Offensive 1914-1945

The U-Boat Offensive 1914-1945 (9780853689287)

Hover over image to zoom

  • The U-Boat Offensive 1914-1945 (9780853689287)
Arms And Armour Press
US$50.05
Stock Code SKU:
9780853689287
Condition:
Used
Weight:
1.20 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: V.E.Tarrant, Hardbound, 191 Pages, ISBN: 9780853689287, First Edition, 1989**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

 

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the The U-Boat Offensive 1914-1945 to your wish list.