The Ultimate Mini Restoration Manual

Author: Iain Ayre, Softbound, 176 Pages, ISBN: 9781845841164 , First Published in October, 2015

Condensing several decades of hands-on Mini experience into a restoration manual that works with and enhances existing repair manuals, Ian Ayre encourages the reader to evaluate realistically their own potential, equip a garage as restoration shop, and buy exactly the right sort of nasty old Mini.

Showing two major semi-professional body restorations, on older and newer classic Minis, this manual explains how a full-scale rust rescue job can be successfully tackled, before looking at the aspects of restoration not usually covered in repair manuals, such as re-wiring, and rebuilding and retrimming seats.

Once your Mini is on its way to to full restoration, you'll be shown the art of improving Minis, an art learned during the writing of hundreds of articles on modified Minis ...and in racing and crashing them!