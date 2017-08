Author: Jeff Ethell, Hardbound, 162 Pages, ISBN: 9780898211276, First Edition, 1994 - Book in excellent unread condition !

HARD-NOSED GI JOES often showed a compassionate side during World War II, as this rare color photo attests.

Nearly 350 more vintage views in this one-of-a-kind book will take you on a full-color journey into the early 1940s...America's Victory Era.