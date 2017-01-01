  Loading... Please wait...

The Vincent Black Shadow

Amberley Books
 Product Description

Author: Tim Kingham, Softbound,95 Pages, ISBN: 9781445667225, First Edition, 2017

The Vincent Black Shadow is a name that resounds whenever classic bikes are discussed. The Vincent company were already advertising their existing Rapide machine as ‘The world’s fastest production motorcycle’ when, in February 1948, the Black Shadow was announced with a then unbelievable top speed of 125 mph on pool petrol. It’s no wonder that the bike has been a constant source of fascination since that announcement.

 Few, however, have defined exactly what comprised a Black Shadow and how today you can spot a genuine one. The Vincent Black Shadow explains how the model was originally conceived in secrecy, its development and subsequent production, discussing in depth those features it shares in common with the other Vincent models and those that differentiate it.

 Charting the details of the changes introduced in its production life and the modifications in the interests of speed or improved road performance that may have been done to it by generations of owners over the sixty-odd years since production ceased, Tim Kingham offers a lavishly illustrated and essential read for any fan of this iconic bike.

