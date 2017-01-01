The Vintage Sports Car Club of Australia LTD Scrapbook 1945 - 1953 (Limited Edition)

A Limited Edition of 200 Copies, Copy no 16, published in 1977

PREFACE

To perpetuate sane of the early history Of the Vintage Sports Car Club of Austral ia, the late Gordon Nicol produced the original of this photographic record.

Gordon was elected President of the V. S.C.C.A. in 1946 during the clubs formative years and retained office until he moved his business and residence frcyn Rose Bay to Warners Bay in the Newcastle district in 1951.

His profession as an anbidextrous signwriter, his natural good humour, also his love for people and the vintage sports cars he enjoyed to own and drive, led to the artistry expressed in oils frorn his busy brush and the words that frame each leaf of this unique photocopy pictorial chronical of club events, its members and their cars.

1His regular association and friendship with founder manber the late Jack Jeffery caused him to bequeth the Original six photo albums to Jack who later presented them to the V.S.C.C.A., to be held for posterity in the clubs library.

Many of the photographs reproduced were from my camera and his reference in the section allocated to Jack Jeffery of the words Uncle jack and Unca Jacka Jeff were the expressions of my two sons as infants.

The efforts of Gordon Nicol in producing the original albums, symbol ize the energies exerted by many early me-nbers to further the growth of the V.S.C.C.A. and I believe this reproduction will become a reminder of those efforts and a testirnony to present members in their acknowledgement of the past.

Geo. A. Roberts

3rd August, 1976