The Volkswagen Bus Book: Type 2 Transporter, Camper, Panel Van Pick-up, Wagon (Veloce Classic Reprint Series)

Author: Malcolm Bobbitt, ISBN: 9781845849955, paperback, Veloce Classic Reprint Series, Reprinted/Published in 2017, 208 pages

Features

• Complete history of the VW Bus

• New Veloce Classic Reprint of acclaimed book first published in 1997

• Includes the story of the world's most famous camper

• Details the many different camping conversions

• Traces the ancestry of this most versatile of vehicles

• Examines the social history of the VW Bus

• Discuses the vehicle's technical evolution

• Appendices provide production details

• Full specification data

• Buying Advice

Description

The story of VW’s Transporter, Bus and Camper, from origins to the present day, and why it’s one of the world’s most familiar vehicles.

Synopsis

This is the story of VW's timeless classic, the Type 2 Transporter, universally known as the ”Bus”. It is sixty years since the idea of VW‘s Transporter was conceived by Dutchman Ben Pon after seeing motorized trollies conveying components around the British-managed Wolfsburg factory in the mid-1940s. With blueprints complete by November 1948, the “Bulli” as it was known in Germany went into production a year later. The 100,000th Transporter was built in October 1954, the millionth in 1961 and the 3 millionth in 1971, the total number of vehicles exceeding 6.5 million. The Transporter changed little in concept throughout decades of production, and remained in production in Brazil until very recently, nearly six decades after its postwar German debut.

Researched in incredible detail, this book explores the story of the VW bus, from early origins through to the present day. This entirely new edition includes details of many of the different camper conversions, and examines the social history and the T2's evolution. Including full specifications, production figures and buying advice, this totally reworked classic is an interesting, highly informative read and a must for any VW enthusiast.

Independent Reviews

Reviews for the previous editions:



Review from Wheelspin magazine, May 2007



A truly international vehicle, this is the story of VW's timeless classic, the Type 2 Transporter, Bus and Camper. From its origins to the present day, the history of this familiar and much-loved vehicle is chronicled in an evocative and detailed style.



Once more Veloce has come up trumps with another great read. Packed with plenty of amazing photos from stock to custom, splittie to wedge, it has everything you need to know about Volkswagen's versatile vehicle.

-



Review from Volks World magazine, March 2007



Veloce Publishing have released a new title for the VW Bus enthusiast. This book, written by Malcolm Bobbitt, is full of good facts, history and loads of colour photographs. Malcolm tells the story of Volkswagen's Transporter, Bus and Camper, from their origins to the present day, as well as depicting why the Bus is one of the world's most familiar vehicles.



He also details the many different camping conversions, examines the social history of the Bus, looks at its technical evolution and gives some good buying advice.



This is a great book for any Bus fan or anyone wanting to find out a bit more about this much-loved classic.

-



Review from Volkswagen Camper & Commercial, March 2007



Volkswagen Bus, by Malcolm Bobbit, is an entirely new edition of the much acclaimed book first published in 1997.



This new edition is in full colour with over 200 pictures and 208 pages. Completely revised and updated with beautiful photos (many of which come from Ken Cservenka's huge archive), this is a must have bus book. It traces the history and development of all generations of VW Bus (so for once, plenty of stuff for you T3 > fans) and examines the social history of the bus as well as its technical evolution. Chapters also cover Camper conversions, the custom scene, living with a Transporter and Transporters from around the world, with appendices covering original specifications and clubs and specialist firms.



I thoroughly enjoyed reading this informative and entertaining book and heartily recommend it for your bookshelf or coffee table.

Additional Information

