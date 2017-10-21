The World's Fastest E-Type Jaguar - The Quest For The Record (signed)

Signed by the Author: Phil Shephard, ISBN: 9780987280824, Hardback / Hardcover book, 183 pages

This is the story of Team Shephard and their quest for speed on the dry salt of Lake Gairdner in South Australia. The book tells how they took an E-Type Jaguar and developed the car to go faster and faster. Over more than a decade, they pushed

man and machine to the limit in their pursuit of pure exhilaration and a desire to set and break records. Some years they were defeated by the weather, in others mechanical failure was their downfall. With dedication, perseverance, teamwork, meat pies, iced coffee and beer, they triumphed over everything the salt could throw at them.