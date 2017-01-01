Author: John Lloyd, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ASIN: B001GFVMQ4, First Edition, 1960**RARE BOOK IN GOOD CONDITION - TORN DUST JACKET**

THE WORLD'S VETERAN TO VINTAGE CARS

JOHN LLOYD

Foreword by Lord Montagu of Beaulieu

The spectacular recent growth of public interest in the early automobile has led to the discovery and restoration by enthusiasts of literally hundreds of examples of cars built before 1930—the end of the Vintage period.

This authoritative handbook, the latest in a series which already includes such notable successes as The World's Fighting Planes and The World's Racing Cars and Sports Cars, provides a miniature history of the first five decades of motoring, and an excellent introduction to the study and collecting of Veteran, Edwardian and Vintage cars.

Nearly ninety such cars are described and illustrated with carefully chosen photographs ranging in period from the venerable Hammel of 1886 to the M.G. Mark III of 1930. Each description is supported by brief technical details of the engine, transmission and chassis, and there is a special section of the book devoted to historic racing cars of the immediate Post Vintage years.

John Lloyd is the author of several books on motoring and aviation. He has specialised in these subjects for over twenty years, and built up what must be one of the best private collections of source material in the country.

He is also a regular contributor to The Veteran and Vintage Magazine whose editor, Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, contributes a foreword to this book.