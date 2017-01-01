This Day in Automotive History

Author: Brian Corey, ISBN: 9781787110687, Paperback, Published in 2017, 196 pages

During the last four centuries certain key events have influenced the development of the auto industry and the way people get about. This book tells fascinating tales, bringing individual days to life with short stories, photographs and illustrations. From the first self-powered vehicles to modern advances in technology, many topics are covered surrounding the turbulent history of the automobile. The births and deaths of automotive innovators, the rise and fall of car companies lost to history, incredible days at the racetrack, relevant inventions, the introduction of some of the greatest cars ever built, and many more true events from around the world are described on their day in Automotive History.