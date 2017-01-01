This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories

Edited by Michael Dregni, Foreword by Roger Welsch, Hardbound, 159 Pages, ISBN: 9780896584419, First Published, 2002

There's no tractor like a John Deere. The most popular make among collectors and restorers deserves its own tribute, so we've gathered a fabulous collection of artwork and stories devoted just to the famous green machines.

Stories—ranging from the first ride upon a John Deere to the fateful day when the team of horses was replaced by the shiny new Johnny Popper—by well-known and respected farm writers are complemented by fabulous period artwork and both vintage and current photographs for a nostalgic look at the John Deere's influence both on the farm and off.

Contributors include Patricia Penton Leimbach, Donald Zolan, Dave Bamhouse, Don Macmillan, C. H. Wendel, and Ralph W. Sanders.

Whether you dream of restoring a John Deere or have a whole shed full of them, you'll cherish the reminiscences within the pages of This Old John Deere.

Town Square Books from Voyageur Press provide entertaining, in-depth coverage of popular cultural icons, collectibles, nostalgia, and Americana.

lTown Square Books have an appealing balance of lively text, crisp full-color photography, and careful reproduction of rare archival material.