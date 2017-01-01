  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories

This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories (9780896584419)

Hover over image to zoom

  • This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories (9780896584419)
  • This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories (9780896584419) - back
  • This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories (9780896584419)
US$115.50
Stock Code SKU:
9780896584419
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.40 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Edited by Michael Dregni, Foreword by Roger Welsch, Hardbound, 159 Pages, ISBN: 9780896584419, First Published, 2002

There's no tractor like a John Deere. The most popular make among collectors and restorers deserves its own tribute, so we've gathered a fabulous collection of artwork and stories devoted just to the famous green machines.

Stories—ranging from the first ride upon a John Deere to the fateful day when the team of horses was replaced by the shiny new Johnny Popper—by well-known and respected farm writers are complemented by fabulous period artwork and both vintage and current photographs for a nostalgic look at the John Deere's influence both on the farm and off.

Contributors include Patricia Penton Leimbach, Donald Zolan, Dave Bamhouse, Don Macmillan, C. H. Wendel, and Ralph W. Sanders.

Whether you dream of restoring a John Deere or have a whole shed full of them, you'll cherish the reminiscences within the pages of This Old John Deere.

Town Square Books from Voyageur Press provide entertaining, in-depth coverage of popular cultural icons, collectibles, nostalgia, and Americana.

lTown Square Books have an appealing balance of lively text, crisp full-color photography, and careful reproduction of rare archival material.

 

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the This Old John Deere: A Treasury Of Vintage Tractors And Family Farm Memories to your wish list.