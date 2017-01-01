  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

This Was Trucking: A Pictorial History...

This Was Trucking: A Pictorial History... (9780875645247)

Hover over image to zoom

  • This Was Trucking: A Pictorial History... (9780875645247)
Bonanza Books
US$38.50
Stock Code SKU:
9780875645247
Condition:
Used
Weight:
0.95 KGS
Availability:
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Author: Robert F.Karolevitz, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780875645247, First Edition, 1966 **BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Romance in trucking? Maybe not for those first mechanics, teamsters and inventors — the men who built, drove, tested, financed and cussed the confounded contrary contraptions. But for men who never owned a set of solid rubber tires, never drove an electric "homing pigeon," who know only the last words of the trucking story . . . this book is the stuff of which romance. is made.

It was written on the stable walls that a lot of rigs would pass the dray horse at unheard of speeds of 20 and 25 miles an hour carrying unheard of loads and powered by electricity and even gasoline. But it took some doing and some imagination and some time before these early road machines became trucks and crowded the "hay burners" off the road.

Here author Karolevitz has produced a pictorial history dealing with the development of the truck. He presents more than 300 fascinating photographs of freaks, fancies, and famous truck models and tells how trucking was when the going was tough and it took men to keep it going. The rewards were uncertain then but not now . . . for the reader.

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the This Was Trucking: A Pictorial History... to your wish list.