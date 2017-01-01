This Was Trucking: A Pictorial History...

Author: Robert F.Karolevitz, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780875645247, First Edition, 1966 **BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

Romance in trucking? Maybe not for those first mechanics, teamsters and inventors — the men who built, drove, tested, financed and cussed the confounded contrary contraptions. But for men who never owned a set of solid rubber tires, never drove an electric "homing pigeon," who know only the last words of the trucking story . . . this book is the stuff of which romance. is made.

It was written on the stable walls that a lot of rigs would pass the dray horse at unheard of speeds of 20 and 25 miles an hour carrying unheard of loads and powered by electricity and even gasoline. But it took some doing and some imagination and some time before these early road machines became trucks and crowded the "hay burners" off the road.

Here author Karolevitz has produced a pictorial history dealing with the development of the truck. He presents more than 300 fascinating photographs of freaks, fancies, and famous truck models and tells how trucking was when the going was tough and it took men to keep it going. The rewards were uncertain then but not now . . . for the reader.