Compiled by R.M. Clarke, Softbound, 140 Pages, ISBN: 9781855205406

Follow the story of the classic Ford Thunderbird from the mid 60s to mid 70s.

This is a book of contemporary road & comparison tests, history & drivers impressions.

Models covered: 390, Convertible, Landau, Sedan, 426, Cobra Jet, 429, Brougham, Hardtop & 460.