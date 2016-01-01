Torana Tough: History of the Holden Torana 1967 - 1980

By: Norm Darwin .

Introduction by the author

On the publication of Monaro Magic in January 2010 I was immediately asked about the Torana. It was a logical step to take given the passion both Monaro and Torana enthusiasts have for each model. Initially believing there would not be the same level of history, photographs and interest I quickly came to realize that there was a large untapped resource sitting in past Holden employees cupboards, sheds and memories. In the end I had to cut down on what was to be used.

I purposely have not included much on the Torana's racing history. This is a separate subject and this history could not do it justice. However you cannot write a Torana History without including to bare bones of its racing glory. And glorious it was. No other model can claim the success over so many different fields of motor sport as the Torana can. Many years ago a marketing survey of Australians found that after Coca Cola, Peter Brock was the most recognizable name, without the Torana Peter would not have gained this level of notoriety.

My own experience with the Torana originally lay in my time at GMH when I had a role in the Engineering budgets and costs. To some extent I found myself frustrated that I did not write down more of what occurred during the 1970s, the heydays of the Torana. At the time I drove XU-1s, SLRs and Hatchbacks but back then they were just cars you drove to get from A to B. Unlike some, I never even took a photograph of a Torana in my care, wish I had though, as do many Holden employees involved in the Design, Development and Manufacture of the model.

I believe Torana Tough breaks new ground for the level of detail provided, it answers many questions and I believe settles a few myths. Will Holden revive the Torana name plate? It's doubtful given the current direction of global manufacturing of models but then maybe it's a good thing to leave the Torana name as it was as any future car can never be the same. When You're Hot You're Hot.

Chapters

HB Torana - The Great Escape 1

LC Torana Development

LC Torana - Holden's Exciting New Breakaway 37

LC Torana GTR XU-1 - Torana the Great 69

LJ Torana - When You're Hot You're Hot 87

TA Torana 106

LJ Torana GTR XU-1 - 111

LJ Torana GTR XU-1 V8 - Bullet on Wheels 133

Torana GTR-X - RD003 143

LH Torana Development 155

LH Torana - The Car of its Time 163

LH Torana SL/R 5000 L34 - 185

LX Torana - Luxury at a Price you can afford 211

LX Torana SS & SL/R 5000 - A9X 235

UC Torana - Dedicated to the Driver 243

Torana Specials 263

Torana Identification 271

Engines EH to XU-1 86 Beyond 281

Bibliography 292

Acknowledgements 293

Index 294

Other Details