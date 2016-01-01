Toyota Corolla AE101, AE102 Series and Holden Nova LG Series 1994 - 1999 Workshop Manual

By: Gregory's .

Toyota Corolla & Holden Nova covered

Toyota Corolla AE101 / AE102 Series - CSi, CSX, Ultima, Conquest, RV, Seca

Holden Nova LG Series - SLX, GS

1.6 Litre (4A-FE)

1.8 Litre (7A-FE)

4 cylinder engines.

Production years covered 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998 and 1999.

Repair Manual Highlights

Step by step procedures

hundreds of photographs and illustrations

routine maintenance

wiring diagrams

repairs and overhauls.

Introduction

This Gregory's service and repair manual covers the Australian built Toyota Corolla AE101 and AE102 Series and the Holden Nova LG Series released in September 1994. Two body styles are available the Sedan and hatchback. The hatchback is known as the Seca for Toyota models. All vehicles are equipped with a 4 cylinder fuel injected engine. The engine features twin overhead camshafts operating 16 valves. Two versions of the engine are available with capacities of 1.6 and 1.8 litres. The camshafts are driven by a toothed rubber timing belt that should be renewed at 100 000 km intervals.

The power of the engine is transmitted to the front wheels via a five speed manual or a four speed, electronically controlled automatic transaxle. Rack and pinion power assisted steering is standard on all models. The independent front suspension comprises MacPherson strut assemblies with coil springs, control arms and stabiliser bar with link assemblies. The independent rear suspension is of a dual transverse link, strut type with coil springs and stabiliser bar. The vacuum assisted dual circuit braking system has ventilated disc brakes installed to the front and either solid disc brakes or drum brakes fitted to the rear.

An antilock braking system (ABS) is available on some models. The system electronically controls the brake fluid pressure to prevent wheel lock, maintaining steering stability. Some models are equipped with an airbag or supplemental restraint system (SRS) which is installed within the steering wheel horn pad. The airbag is triggered mechanically if the vehicle is involved in a heavy impact collision.

