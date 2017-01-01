Toyota Kluger - MCU28R, GSU40R, GSU45R Series 2003 thru 2014 Repair Manual

Haynes Manuals, Softbound, HA92765, ISBN: 9781620921913

Models covered by this manual -

Toyota Kluger - 2003 thru 2014 - MCU28R, GSU40R, GSU45R Series 2WD & 4WD - Petrol/Gasoline models only

3.3L V6 (3MZ-FE) Engine

3.5L V6 (2GR-FE) Engine

• Step-by-step procedures linked to hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations

• Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems

• Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools

• Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special tools

• Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic

• Color spark plug diagnosis

• Easy to use index