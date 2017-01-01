  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Toyota Land Cruiser 76, 78, 79 and 200 Series Petrol & Diesel 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual

Toyota Land Cruiser 76, 78, 79 and 200 Series Petrol & Diesel 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual (9781620920695)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Toyota Land Cruiser 76, 78, 79 and 200 Series Petrol & Diesel 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual (9781620920695)
  • Toyota Land Cruiser 76, 78, 79 and 200 Series Petrol & Diesel 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual (9781620920695) - back
Haynes
US$51.55
Stock Code SKU:
9781620920695
Condition:
New
Weight:
1.90 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Haynes, Softbound, HA92753, ISBN: 9781620920695 - First published in February 2017

Inside this manual:

• Routine maintenance MOO
• Tune-up procedures
• Engine repair
• Cooling and heating
• Air conditioning
• Fuel and exhaust
• Emissions control
• Ignition
• Brakes
• Suspension and steering 
• Electrical systems
• Wiring diagrams

Step-by-step procedures linked to hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations

Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems

Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools

• Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special tools
Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic Color spark plug diagnosis

Easy to use index

Models covered by this manual:

Toyota Land Cruiser UZJ200R, URJ200R, VDJ200R, VDJ76R, VDJ78R, VDJ79R Series

Petrol engines: 4.7L V8 (2UZ-FE), 4.6L V8 (1UR-FE)

Diesel engine: 4.5L V8 (1VD-FTV)

2007 thru 2016

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Toyota Land Cruiser 76, 78, 79 and 200 Series Petrol & Diesel 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual to your wish list.