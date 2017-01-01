Toyota Land Cruiser 76, 78, 79 and 200 Series Petrol & Diesel 2007 - 2016 Workshop Manual

Haynes, Softbound, HA92753, ISBN: 9781620920695 - First published in February 2017

Inside this manual:

• Routine maintenance MOO

• Tune-up procedures

• Engine repair

• Cooling and heating

• Air conditioning

• Fuel and exhaust

• Emissions control

• Ignition

• Brakes

• Suspension and steering

• Electrical systems

• Wiring diagrams



Step-by-step procedures linked to hundreds of easy-to-follow photos and illustrations

Complete troubleshooting section helps identify specific problems

Written from hands-on experience based on a vehicle teardown using commonly available tools

• Haynes tips give valuable short cuts to make the job easier and eliminate the need for special tools

Notes, Cautions and Warnings for the home mechanic Color spark plug diagnosis

Easy to use index

Models covered by this manual:

Toyota Land Cruiser UZJ200R, URJ200R, VDJ200R, VDJ76R, VDJ78R, VDJ79R Series

Petrol engines: 4.7L V8 (2UZ-FE), 4.6L V8 (1UR-FE)

Diesel engine: 4.5L V8 (1VD-FTV)

2007 thru 2016