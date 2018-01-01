  Loading... Please wait...

Toyota Land Cruiser - The Story of a Legendary 4x4

Amberley Books
 Product Description

Author: Nigel Fryatt, ISBN:9781445671734, Paperback, Published in 2017, 96 pages

The Land Cruiser is Toyota’s longest continually produced model. From its start as a utility vehicle built during a period of economic gloom and uncertainty after the Second World War, it is now a well-equipped, luxurious and highly capable prestige SUV.

This book covers all the changes that have taken place over the years to provide a complete history of the Land Cruiser’s extraordinary heritage. The coverage includes the Land Cruiser’s outstanding success in some of the toughest environments of the world, and what it takes to modify it to meet the toughest of conditions.

Author Nigel Fryatt follows the extensive range history of the Land Cruiser from its earliest models, through the utility models, right up to the prestigious versions that exist today. The author draws on his considerable experience of both on-road and off-road testing to provide his informed professional judgement on this extraordinary vehicle.

