Toyota Prado 95, 120 Series Petrol, Diesel 4WD 1996 - 2009 Workshop Manual

Toyota Prado 95, 120 Series Petrol, Diesel 4WD 1996 - 2009 Workshop Manual

Gregory's
 Product Description

By: Gregory's .

Toyota models covered by this manual:

  • Toyota Prado 95  (1996-2003) & 120 Series (2003-2009)

Petrol -2.3 litre 4 cyl (3RZ-FE), 3.4 litre V6 (5VZ-FE) 4.0 litre V6 (1GR-FE)
Diesel - 3.0 litre turbo (1KZ-TE & 1KD-FTV)

Production years: 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009.

Inside this repair manual

  • step by step procedures
  • hundreds of photographs and illustrations
  • routine maintenance
  • wiring diagrams
  • repairs and overhauls
  • what tools to buy

 

