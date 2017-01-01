Tridenteottovu - Maserati (English / Italian Text)

Author: Gippo Salvetti, Hardbound, 144 Pages, ISBN: 9788888269559 - Italian / English Text - First Printed, 2017

The book tells 8 Maserati models from the 60's and 80's that are part of the personal collection of Gippo Salvetti. This is not a "technical" book, but an "emotional" book of feelings, memories and anecdotes about these beautiful models.

As you can see from the index, the book begins with a brief Maserati story to introduce the subject, with the preface of Adolfo Orsi (grandson of the Maserati brand owner from 1937 to early 1970s and today one of the most important personalities of the vintage car field).

All photos of the models described are new and specially created for this work.