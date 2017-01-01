Author: John Thomason, Softbound, 160 Pages, ISBN: 9781861268617 - 2013 Reprint of 1995 Publication

The Spitfire was one of Triumph's longest running and most successful models, and remains extremely popular today.

The product of extensive research, Triumph Spitfire and GT6 — A Guide to Originality is both the definitive study of the cars, chronicling all the changes that occurred between the different models, and a handy reference guide to help owners carry out authentic restoration.

• All five Spitfire and three GT6 models covered

• Illustrated throughout with over 500 photographs

• Full specification tables for each model

• Extensively cross-referenced

• All accessories and special orders listed

• Full-colour chart showing all the original body colours