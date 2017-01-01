  Loading... Please wait...

Currency Displayed in

Wish Lists
View Cart (0)
Toggle Top Menu

Triumph Stag: A Brooklands Road Test Portfolio

Triumph Stag: A Brooklands Road Test Portfolio (9781855208933)

Hover over image to zoom

  • Triumph Stag: A Brooklands Road Test Portfolio (9781855208933)
  • Triumph Stag: A Brooklands Road Test Portfolio (9781855208933) - back
  • Triumph Stag: A Brooklands Road Test Portfolio (9781855208933) - cont
Brooklands Books
US$46.16
Stock Code SKU:
9781855208933
Condition:
New
Weight:
0.75 KGS
Availability:
Usually despatched the same day from Sydney Australia
Shipping:
Calculated at checkout
Gift Wrapping:
Options available
Pin It

 Product Description

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 156 Pages, ISBN: 9781855208933

The entire story of the Stag; the excitement it generated when first introduced, the disillusionment with the car as the faults became evident and its resurrection as a truly outstanding classic are all revealed in the articles contained in this book.

Included are road and comparison tests, full specifications plus technical and performance data.

Advice is offered on acquiring a classic Triumph Stag.

A total of 156 fully illustrated pages

 Find Similar Products by Category

You Recently Viewed...

 

Quick Links

What's News

newsletter

Copyright 2017 Automoto Bookshop. All Rights Reserved.
 Sitemap |

Click the button below to add the Triumph Stag: A Brooklands Road Test Portfolio to your wish list.