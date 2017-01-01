Triumph TR 2,3,3A, 4 & 4A 1952 to 1967 Owners Workshop Manual

Haynes, Softbound, HA028, ISBN: 9780857337016, 256 Pages

Models Covered by this manual -

Triumph TR2, TR3, TR3A, TR4 and TR4A

1991cc (121.5 cu.in) and 2138cc (130.5 cu in)

The clear, step-by-step illustrated instructions cover the dismantling, inspection, repair and refitting of the engine, cooling system, fuel and emission control systems, exhaust, ignition system, clutch, manual

gearbox, propeller shaft or drive shafts, braking system, electrical system, suspension, steering, bodywork and fittings.

Routine maintenance, complete specifications and detailed fault diagnosis procedures are also included. For rear axle differential units and automatic transmissions (where applicable) the removal, refitting and fault diagnosis procedures only are covered.

