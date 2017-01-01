  Loading... Please wait...

Triumph TR5 & 6 1967 to 1975 Workshop Manual

Triumph TR5 & 6 1967 to 1975 Workshop Manual (9780857336477)

Haynes Owners Workshop Manual, Softbound. HA031, ISBN: 9780857336477

- covers all models of the TR5 and TR6 from 1967 to 1975 with the 2.498cc motor

Get to know your car  a little better  The clear, step-by-step illustrated instructions cover the dismantling,  inspection, repair and refitting of the engine, cooling system. fuel and emission control systems, exhaust, ignition system, clutch, manual gearbox, propeller shaft or drive shafts, braking system, electrical system, 

suspension, steering, bodywork and fittings. Routine maintenance, complete  specifications and detailed fault diagnosis procedures are also included.

For rear axle differential units and automatic transmissions (where applicable) the removal, refitting and fault diagnosis procedures only are covered.

ONLY HAYNES COMPLETELY STRIP AND REBUILD THE CAR FOR EACH MANUAL
Saving you money from start to finish

Whether you just want to change your oil, replace your plugs, carry out a top end overhaul or rebuild your gearbox, the Haynes manual will show you how and can help save substantial amounts on servicing and repair bills.

Helping you make things go a little further

A Haynes manual can help you stretch your motoring budget that little bit further in other ways too. Regular maintenance and servicing will mean your car is safer to drive whilst giving you more of those precious mpg.

What's more, a car that is well looked after will  hold its price better and last a lot longer.



