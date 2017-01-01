Triumph TR6 Gold Portfolio 1969-1976

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 172 Pages, ISBN: 9781855201323 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
CONTENTS
5 TR up to Date Motor Jan. Jan. Jan. Feb. Feb. Feb. April 18 1969 1969 1969 1969 1969 1969 1969
7 Triumph's new TR6PI Autosport 17
8 Triumph TR Restyled Autosport 16
10 TR6 Road Test 17
15 Triumph TR6 Road Test Road & Track
17 Triumph TR6 Road Test Car and Driver
20 Triumph TR6PI Road Test Autocar
26 Smooth and Potent Road Test Motor June 7 1969
32 Triumph TR6 Road Test Popular Imported Cars July 1969
36 Turning Back the Clock Motor Racing and Sportscar Nov. 196.9
39 TR6 Road Test Australian Motor Manual Dec. 1969
42 For Men Only Road Test Sports Car World Jan. 1970
46 Smooth Sofe-Top: TR6 PI Roa d Test Wheels Feb. 1970
51 TR6 Road Test Road Test Jan. 1970
54 Fuel-injected Triumph TR6 Ro ad Test World Car Guide May 1970
58 Triumph TR6 Autosport July 23 1970
60 Programed for Performance Road Test July 1970
66 Traditional Sporty for the '70s Sports Car World May 1971
72 Sheer Pleasure Man Car and Car Conversions March 1971
76 Triumph TR6 Road Test Popular Imported Car July 1971
80 Triumph TR6 Service Testing Popular Imported Car July 1971
85 Triumph's Transcendent Three — TR6, GT6, Motor Trend Nov. 1971
Spitfire Comparison Test
90 Sizzling Six! Test Report Hot Car Feb. 1972
92 TR6 Meets Capri 3000 Comparison Test Custom Car May 1972
98 Triumph TR6 Road Test Car and Driver Nov. 1972
102 Triumph TR6 vs Datsun 240Z Comparison Test Sports Car World Jan. 1973
109 The Triumphs TRs — Used Car Choice Autocar Sept. 27 1973
112 Improvements on Triumph Sports Cars Autocar Feb. 1 1973
114 Triumph on the Dyno Motor Trend May 1973
116 1970 Triumph TR6PI Used Car Test Autocar Aug. 9 1973
118 The Tale of a TR6 Motor Sport Nov. 1973
122 MGB-TR6-Seven-Jensen Healey-Morgan Plus 8 What Car? April 1974
Open Sports Cars Compared
131 The Affordable Sports Cars Road Test Motor Trend Dec. 1974
136 The Continuing Tale of a TR6 Motor Sport Dec. 1974
138 Triumph TR6 Road Test Thoroughbred & Classic Cars Jan. 1975
141 Triumph TR6 Road Test Car and Driver Oct. 1976
147 Triumph or Tragedy? Profile Classic and Sportscar July 1983
152 Triumph TR6 Used Car Classic Road & Track March 1987
156 TR Transformation Thoroughbred & Classic Cars July 1990
160 Buying a Triumph TR6 for Restoration Practical Classics Sept. 1985
165 Austin Healey-MGC-TR6 Classic Comp arison British Car June 1990
