Triumph TR6 Gold Portfolio 1969-1976

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 172 Pages, ISBN: 9781855201323 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CONTENTS

5 TR up to Date Motor Jan. Jan. Jan. Feb. Feb. Feb. April 18 1969 1969 1969 1969 1969 1969 1969

7 Triumph's new TR6PI Autosport 17

8 Triumph TR Restyled Autosport 16

10 TR6 Road Test 17

15 Triumph TR6 Road Test Road & Track

17 Triumph TR6 Road Test Car and Driver

20 Triumph TR6PI Road Test Autocar

26 Smooth and Potent Road Test Motor June 7 1969

32 Triumph TR6 Road Test Popular Imported Cars July 1969

36 Turning Back the Clock Motor Racing and Sportscar Nov. 196.9

39 TR6 Road Test Australian Motor Manual Dec. 1969

42 For Men Only Road Test Sports Car World Jan. 1970

46 Smooth Sofe-Top: TR6 PI Roa d Test Wheels Feb. 1970

51 TR6 Road Test Road Test Jan. 1970

54 Fuel-injected Triumph TR6 Ro ad Test World Car Guide May 1970

58 Triumph TR6 Autosport July 23 1970

60 Programed for Performance Road Test July 1970

66 Traditional Sporty for the '70s Sports Car World May 1971

72 Sheer Pleasure Man Car and Car Conversions March 1971

76 Triumph TR6 Road Test Popular Imported Car July 1971

80 Triumph TR6 Service Testing Popular Imported Car July 1971

85 Triumph's Transcendent Three — TR6, GT6, Motor Trend Nov. 1971

Spitfire Comparison Test

90 Sizzling Six! Test Report Hot Car Feb. 1972

92 TR6 Meets Capri 3000 Comparison Test Custom Car May 1972

98 Triumph TR6 Road Test Car and Driver Nov. 1972

102 Triumph TR6 vs Datsun 240Z Comparison Test Sports Car World Jan. 1973

109 The Triumphs TRs — Used Car Choice Autocar Sept. 27 1973

112 Improvements on Triumph Sports Cars Autocar Feb. 1 1973

114 Triumph on the Dyno Motor Trend May 1973

116 1970 Triumph TR6PI Used Car Test Autocar Aug. 9 1973

118 The Tale of a TR6 Motor Sport Nov. 1973

122 MGB-TR6-Seven-Jensen Healey-Morgan Plus 8 What Car? April 1974

Open Sports Cars Compared

131 The Affordable Sports Cars Road Test Motor Trend Dec. 1974

136 The Continuing Tale of a TR6 Motor Sport Dec. 1974

138 Triumph TR6 Road Test Thoroughbred & Classic Cars Jan. 1975

141 Triumph TR6 Road Test Car and Driver Oct. 1976

147 Triumph or Tragedy? Profile Classic and Sportscar July 1983

152 Triumph TR6 Used Car Classic Road & Track March 1987

156 TR Transformation Thoroughbred & Classic Cars July 1990

160 Buying a Triumph TR6 for Restoration Practical Classics Sept. 1985

165 Austin Healey-MGC-TR6 Classic Comp arison British Car June 1990