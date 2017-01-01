TT 2017 Isle Of Man Official Review DVD

Duke Marketing, PAL, O All Regions, DMDVD 1975, CODE: 5017559129897, Running Time, 239 minutes

The 2017 Isle of Man TT was another showdown between the most talented and determined motorcycle road racers in the World.

After Ian Hutchinson and Michael Dunlop rewrote the recordbooks in 2016 - the stage was set for another match-up. With Hutchy making the move to Dunlop tyres for his Tyco BMW and Dunlop swapping his BMW for a new Suzuki GSX-R1000 it soon became clear there was unfinished business for the pair to attend to. To say it was merely a two horse race though is to ignore an incredible amount of talent and technology.

Peter Hickman swapped to Smiths BMW for the 2017 campaign, while James Hillier and Dean Harrison maintained their long-running connections to Kawasaki, and all three had a big say in events. In the sidecar department with five former winners in the top ten there were some stunning battles for every podium position.

Though Ben & Tom Birchall, current lap record holders, raised the bar even further.

As always, the official review will be crammed with all of the very best highlights of the action from every race throughout the week, plus the best of qualifying and what happens away from the track.