TT In Camera : A Photographic Celebration Of The World's Greatest Motorcycle Road Races

Author: Don Morley, Hardbound, H4419, ISBN: 9781844254194, 240 Pages, 1st Edition, May 2007 -- **VERY RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

At dawn one cold June morning in 1953, life changed for Don Morley. After travelling all night, he was standing at the top of Bray Hill, on the famous Isle of Man TT course. Practice for the Senior IT was about to begin.

Moments later, as virtually every one of that era's road racing greats roared past, almost close enough to touch, Don took a photograph that was to launch him on a career he found captivating for more than 50 years.

TT in Camera, published to celebrate the centenary of the Isle of Man TT, presents a portfolio of the very best images taken by this hugely respected photographer since that first momentous visit.

Every page of the book offers a feast of glorious images, most of them in colour, from the legendary Geoff Duke winning the 1955 Senior with his works 500cc four-cylinder Gilera, to epic battles of the modern era featuring stars such as John McGuinness, Adrian Archibald and recent sidecar World Champions Klaus Klaffenbock and Christian Parzer.

The Isle of Man provides a unique challenge to the professional photographer.

Due to the extreme length of the circuit, some races have few laps and thus offer scant photo opportunities. Over the years Don developed a carefully planned strategy that would see him dashing through the back lanes and tracks to reach a series of viewpoints from which he could get the dramatic photographs for which he is famous.

In the 1950s, before the age of easy travel, just getting to the Island was an adventure.

The fact that most of the winning riders and bikes were British added to the thrill. But for Don Morley the magic continues to this day.

He was the official photographer for the British Olympic Association, covered five Olympic Games and five soccer World Cups, amidst working for Motor Cycle News, United Newspapers and The Guardian, and becoming Chief Photographer of World Sports and a founding director of All-Sports, now the world's largest international specialist sports picture agency.

But he says no other sporting event has ever matched the IT for sheer excitement.