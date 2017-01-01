Author: Johnny Tipler, Hardbound, 192 Pages, H4235, ISBN: 9781844252350 - 2nd Revised Edition, 2006

TVR: An Illustrated History provides an extensive pictorial record of the cars produced by the Blackpool-based manufacturer as well as a concise account of the company's rollercoaster history.

In this new edition, Johnny Tipler has brought his original volume bang up to date and added previously unpublished colour photographs, including many taken behind the scenes during development and production.

The book outlines the confidence of TVR founder Trevor Wilkinson's first offerings in the 1950s, Martin Lilley's assured hand on the controls in the following two decades, and the transition into the modern era with Peter Wheeler at the helm, handing over to Nikolai Smolenski for the 21st century.

This fascinating book is essential reading for all TVR enthusiasts and sports car fans.