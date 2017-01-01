Ultimate Mustang (Patrick Covert)

Authors: Patrick Covrert with William Bozgan, Hardbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780789462442 - First American Edition, 2001 - **SECOND_HAND BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

NO SPORTS CAR HAS EVER CAPTURED 'THE HEART OF THE AMERICAN CONSUMER IN QUITE THE SAME WAY AS THE FORD MUSTANG. HERE IS THE SAGA OF THE PONY CAR THROUGHOUT SEVEN GENERATIONS OF DESIGN AND TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION.

Beautiful full-color photographs and comprehensive text illustrate the Mustang's complete history, year by year, including interior and exterior evolution, racing advances, and the people behind the development and success of this American icon.

DEVELOPMENT AND EVOLUTION

Ford Mustang is revealed to the public on April 17, 1964, and the love affair begins! Patrick Covert traces every aspect of one of the automobile industry's most fascinating stories, from its concept car beginning to the debut of America's first affordable sports car and beyond.

THE MUSCLE CAR ERA

The Mustang grew bigger and faster as the musclecar era began to take root. The envy of all the other automakers, this little sports car is credited with spurring a whole new generation of American fun machines known as "pony" cars.

Ultimate Mustang has all the details, from technical specifications to beauty shots of the most powerful beasts.

THE SHELBY MUSTANG

Carroll Shelby, a race car driver who specialized in turning stock cars into fire-breathing dragons, packaged specially tuned versions of the Mustang.

The first four generations of Mustangs were beneficiaries of this Shelby treatment, out of which came legendary names, such as the GT350 and GT500.

Whether you have a pony car in your own stable or have always wanted one, Ultimate Mustang is the only comprehensive guide to this phenomenon of the American automotive industry.