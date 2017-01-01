Ultra-Custom Semi Trucks (Gallery Series)

Author: Bette S. Garber, Softbound, 192 Pages, ISBN: 9780760332924 - First published 2008

Welcome to the world of Ultra-Custom Semi Trucks, and get ready for an eye-popping convoy of the most outrageous semis ever to hit the road or show circuit.

Ultra-Custom Semi Trucks celebrates the tricked-out powerhouses that crisscross North America's highways and superslabs.

The innovative styles and designs—many borrowed from the world of hot rods and custom cars—showcased on these trucks defy description.

Windshield visors drop to new lows, bumpers are slammed and flipped to salute the ground, with stainless steel as far as the eye can see, paint treatments shimmer, and interiors that boast all the comforts of home.

Author and photographer Bette -S. Garber provides readers with spectacular photos of the hottest semi trucks on the road and show circuit. She also goes behind the scenes and into the custom shops where all the magic happens.

• Over 250 spectacular photos

• Customized Peterbilts, Kenworths, Freightliners, Volvos, and other top brands

• Custom shops, including 4 State Trucks and Elizabeth Truck Center

• All the latest custom trends featured