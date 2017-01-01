Uprising- One Nation's Nightmare Hungary 1956 (David Irving)

Author: David Irving, Hardbound, 628 Pages, ASIN: B000RDN8VI, First Edition, 1981**RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT CONDITION**

The Hungarian uprising of 1956 was a spontaneous rebellion by a nation against the rule from Moscow - against the faceless, indifferent, incompetent functionaries (the 'funkies' David Irving calls them, adapting the Hungarian word Funkcionariusok) who in little more than a decade had turned their country into a pit of Marxist misery. But this fluttering of a national spirit was brief: the Soviet Union crushed the uprising with a brutality that shocked the western world.