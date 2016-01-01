  Loading... Please wait...

V8 Supercars Championship Series: 2002 Highlights DVD

V8 Supercars Championship Series: 2002 Highlights DVD

  • V8 Supercars Championship Series: 2002 Highlights DVD
  • V8 Supercars Championship Series: 2002 Highlights DVD Back Cover
2 Disc Set, 240 minutes

Barcode :  9398710371291

With some of the closest and hardest-fought racing in the world, and some of the year's biggest crashes, the 2002 V8 Supercar Championship Series was another vintage season of Australian touring car racing. In what was arguably the most competitive V8 Supercar field ever, Holden driver Mark Skaife put in a record-breaking performance to take his fifth championship crown and fourth Bathurst win.

This four-hour video presentation captures all the action of the V8 Supercar Championship Series, the classic Holden-vs-Ford V8 Supercar battles and all the thrills and spills from what many say is now the best touring car series in the world.

