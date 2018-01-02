  Loading... Please wait...

Valentino Rossi Life of a Legend by Michael Scott

From the day he was born into a racing family on February 16, 1979, Rossi was destined for racing greatness. Rossi started his international racing career in 1996, riding for Aprilia in the 125cc class, and won his first World Championship the following year. Rossi’s career would see him go on to win nine Grand Prix World Championships, score 87 wins in 500cc/MotoGP, and many more accolades.

This visual biography covers this incredible racer’s journey, his victories, rivalries, and transitions from brand to brand. See his incredible battles against the likes of Max Biaggi, Sete Ginbernau, and Dani Pederosa, and why they inspired three films (Faster, Fastest, Hitting the Apex).

Get to know Rossi’s incredible charm and wit, and why he has achieved rock-star status among racing fans.

THE AUTHOR
Michael Scott writes brilliantly about people, including the well-reviewed Barry Sheene: Motorcycle Racing's Jet-set Superstar, as well as biographies of Valentino Rossi and Wayne Rainey. He is a long-time MotoGP correspondent and the editor of the annual Motocourse series. He lives in London.

SPECS
Format: Hardback, 192 Pages
ISBN: 9780760357385
Illustrations: color photos
Size: 9.25 in x 10.87 in / 234.95 mm x 276.1 mm
Published: January 2, 2018

