Valiant 1960-1962 Road Tests

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 100 Pages, ISBN: 9781855200913 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**

CONTENTS

5 Chrysler's Valiant Road & Track Dec. 1959

9 What Kind of Car is the Valiant? Popular Mechanics Nov. 1959

11 Valiant Road Test Road & Track Jan. 1960

14 The Valiant Station Wagon Road Test Motor Mar. 30 1960

18 Valiant V200 Long Term Test Car Life April 1960

21 Chrysler Valiant Road Test Autocar April 1960

25 Valiant Road Research Report Sports Cars Illustrated March 1960

31 SCI Drives the Racing Valiant Sports Cars Illustrated May 1960

33 10,000 Miles in a Valiant Popular Science March 1960

36 The Valiant Road Test Mechanix Illustrated March 1960

38 The Chrysler Valiant Road Test Car South Africa June 1960

42 Valiant Motor Trend Nov. 1960

44 Valiant Brochure Chrysler Australia 1960

46 Another American Compact Motor Sport Nov. 1960

48 Chrysler's Valiant Compact Wheels Sept. 1960

52 Valiant Motor Live Oct. 1961

54 The '62 Valiant Road Test Mechanix Illustrated Jan. 1962

56 Valiant Attack Special Test Modern Motor Jan. 1962

60 A Valiant Contender Enters Australian Motor Sports Feb. 1962

64 Valiant — Chrysler Punch-for-Price Car Wheels March 1962

Road Test

68 Plymouth Valiant Signet Road Test Motor Trend March 1962

74 Enter the Valiant Wheels Jan. 1962

75 Enter the Challenger Modern Motor March 1962

76 Valiant is as Valiant Does Road Test Modern Motor March 1962

80 Joystick Valiant Road Test Modern Motor April 1962

82 Swift, Roadable Valiant Owner's Report Popular June 1962

Mechanics

85 The Conquesting Quartet Wheels July 1962

90 Valiant Brochure Chrysler Australia 1962

92 1962 Valiant Sedan Road Test Car South Africa Sept. 1962

96 Valiant 'S' Automatic The Sydney Morning Herald 1962

98 Requiem for a Heavyweight Modern Motor Oct. 1981