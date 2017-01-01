Valiant 1960-1962 Road Tests

Compiled by R.M.Clarke, Softbound, 100 Pages, ISBN: 9781855200913 **RARE BOOK IN EXCELLENT UNREAD CONDITION**
CONTENTS
5 Chrysler's Valiant Road & Track Dec. 1959
9 What Kind of Car is the Valiant? Popular Mechanics Nov. 1959
11 Valiant Road Test Road & Track Jan. 1960
14 The Valiant Station Wagon Road Test Motor Mar. 30 1960
18 Valiant V200 Long Term Test Car Life April 1960
21 Chrysler Valiant Road Test Autocar April 1960
25 Valiant Road Research Report Sports Cars Illustrated March 1960
31 SCI Drives the Racing Valiant Sports Cars Illustrated May 1960
33 10,000 Miles in a Valiant Popular Science March 1960
36 The Valiant Road Test Mechanix Illustrated March 1960
38 The Chrysler Valiant Road Test Car South Africa June 1960
42 Valiant Motor Trend Nov. 1960
44 Valiant Brochure Chrysler Australia 1960
46 Another American Compact Motor Sport Nov. 1960
48 Chrysler's Valiant Compact Wheels Sept. 1960
52 Valiant Motor Live Oct. 1961
54 The '62 Valiant Road Test Mechanix Illustrated Jan. 1962
56 Valiant Attack Special Test Modern Motor Jan. 1962
60 A Valiant Contender Enters Australian Motor Sports Feb. 1962
64 Valiant — Chrysler Punch-for-Price Car Wheels March 1962
Road Test
68 Plymouth Valiant Signet Road Test Motor Trend March 1962
74 Enter the Valiant Wheels Jan. 1962
75 Enter the Challenger Modern Motor March 1962
76 Valiant is as Valiant Does Road Test Modern Motor March 1962
80 Joystick Valiant Road Test Modern Motor April 1962
82 Swift, Roadable Valiant Owner's Report Popular June 1962
Mechanics
85 The Conquesting Quartet Wheels July 1962
90 Valiant Brochure Chrysler Australia 1962
92 1962 Valiant Sedan Road Test Car South Africa Sept. 1962
96 Valiant 'S' Automatic The Sydney Morning Herald 1962
98 Requiem for a Heavyweight Modern Motor Oct. 1981
