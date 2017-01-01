Vauxhall (Sutton's Photographic History Of Transport)

Author: Stuart Fergus Broatch, Softbound, 158 Pages, ISBN: 9780750915618, First Edition, 1997

Stuart Broatch's comprehensive and highly illustrated new history of Vauxhall starts with the origins of the name and the famous Griffin badge — in thirteenth-century Plantagenet England!

Almost as surprising are the company's origins in 1857, as a marine engine manufacturer; the first Vauxhall motor car did not appear until 1903.

The superb sporting cars of the 1920s were followed, after General Motors purchased the company in 1925, by mass production of cheaper cars in the 1930s.

Although the post-war years showed increasing evidence of Vauxhall's American owners, certainly as far as styling was concerned, the company remained at the forefront of technical advances — and sales grew. Today Vauxhall is one of the two highest selling marques in Britain.

This collection of photographs, many previously unpublished, together with Stuart Broatch's enthusiastic and knowledgeable text, will appeal to Vauxhall enthusiasts and owners, and to anyone interested in Britain's motoring heritage.