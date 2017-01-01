  Loading... Please wait...

Velocette 350 & 500 Singles All 350 & 500 models 1946-1970: The Essential Buyer's Guide

Velocette 350 & 500 Singles All 350 & 500 models 1946-1970: The Essential Buyer's Guide (9781845849412)

Veloce Publishing
US$23.06
9781845849412
New
0.40 KGS
Usually dispatched same working day from Sydney, Australia.
Calculated at checkout
Options available
 Product Description

Marque Expert: Peter Henshaw, Softbound, 64 Pages, ISBN: 9781845849412 - First Published, November, 2016

Don't buy a Velocette 350 or 500 single without buying this book FIRST!

Having this book in your pocket is just like having a real marque expert by your side. Benefit from Peter Henshaw's years of Velocette experience, learn how to spot a bad bike quickly, and how to assess a promising one like a professional.

Get the right bike at the right price!

Packed with good advice - from running costs, through community, to whether a 350 or 500 will suit you and your paperwork, vital statistics, valuation, and the Velocette lifestyle - this is THE COMPLETE GUIDE to choosing, assessing and buying the Velocette 350 or 500 of your dreams.

Covers All 350 & 500cc models 1946-1970

 

