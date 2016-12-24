Vespa: An Ilustrated History

Author: Eric Brockway, Hardbound, 96 Pages, H443, ISBN: 9781859604434 - 2006 Reprint of 1998 new edition

The Vespa scooter was an entirely new type of vehicle when introduced in the UK in 1949, the result of a flash of inspiration, followed by innovative engineering and astute marketing.

When Claude McCormack imported the idea from Piaggio in Italy and used it to rescue the struggling Douglas company, it was the realisation of a dream.

The huge success that followed was unforeseen — almost overwhelming and uncontrollable — as these smart two-wheelers captured the imagination of a generation and found a place in the hearts of all who rode them.

No young professional was complete without a Vespa, and the events and personalities associated with this scooter have become legendary to the many millions of scooterists throughout Europe.

The milestones along the way are captured in this fascinating collection of photographs, supported by personal insight and anecdotes by Eric Brockway, who joined Vespa at the beginning and spent 33 years with the company.



