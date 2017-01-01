Vickers/BAC VC10 1962 to 2013 (all marks and models) Owners' Workshop Manual

Author: Keith Wilson, Hardbound, 196 Pages, H5799, ISBN: 9780857337993 , First published in October, 2016

The Vickers/BAC VC10 is arguably one of the most elegant airliners ever built. In April 1965 BOAC heralded their new jet as Triumphantly swift, silent, serene,' when it flew the inaugural Super VC10 service from London to New York. Reliability, comfort and low cabin noise levels made it a popular aircraft in the BOAC fleet.

Designed in the fifties to operate on long-distance routes, the four-jet VC10 also fulfilled a requirement for excellent hot and high performance on operations on BOAC's so-called 'Empire routes' to and from Africa and the Middle and Far East.

It was flown by BOAC and eight other airlines between 1965 and 1981 while enjoying a parallel career with RAF Transport Command, adding a significant global airlift capability to the air force's strategic transport fleet.

Later, the VC10 found a new lease of life with the RAF as an air-to-air refuelling tanker aircraft, seeing active service around the world until the last VC10 K.3 tanker was retired by the RAF in 2013, marking the end of more than 50 years of operations in civil and military use.

The centrepiece of this manual is the former RAF VC10 K.4 tanker (ZD241), based at Bruntingthorpe, Leicestershire.

Here she is maintained in a taxyable condition permitting the public an opportunity to witness the awesome sight and sound of a VC10 with four Rolls-Royce Conway engines running at almost full power.

Author Keith Wilson has been given privileged access to '241 by the ZD241 Bruntingthorpe Preservation Group to lift the panels and see how the VC10 is operated and maintained.

Supported by more than 300 photographs and illustrations, the Haynes Vickers/BAC VC10 Manual gives a rare insight into the design, construction and operation of this all-British aviation icon that earned herself the nickname 'Queen of the skies'.

AUTHOR

Air-to-air photographer and aerospace journalist Keith Wilson is the author of Red Arrows Th Camera (2012), RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Right in Camera (2013), Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Operations Manual (2015), and the Avro Shackleton Manual (2016) for Haynes.

He lives in Cambridgeshire.