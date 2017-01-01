Vintage John Deere: Early History And The Two-Cylinder Years, 1837 - 1960

Author: Dave Arnold, Hardbound, 112 Pages, ISBN: 9780896582651, First Edition, 1995

In the forty-two years between 1918 and 1960, many different tractor models and model variations rolled off the John Deere assembly line—all powered by the same basic, dependable two-cylinder, horizontal engine.

Affectionately called "Popping Johnnies" and "2-Lungers," these are perhaps the best-loved tractors John Deere ever produced.

When Deere stopped producing the two-cylinder models in 1960, the company vcas deluged with mail, lamenting the demise of their hard-working tractors.

Although now out of production for over thirty years, many of these much-admired tractors are still in everyday use, cherished for their ruggedness and simplicity by thousands of farmers and tractor enthusiasts who collect and restore these valuable greenand-yellow workhorses.

Author and photographer Dave Arnold has tracked down a fascinating sampling of these legendary machines for VintageJohn Deere.

Ninety full-color photos and detailed captions trace the development of the very popular two-cylinder tractors and other agricultural equipment.

Arnold highlights differences in design and styling, showcases specialty tractors used for different purposes. and shares photos of some very rare and unique tractors.

The American Legends Series.. . showcasing the finest in Americana